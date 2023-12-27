Nairo Quintana is warming up for his expected return to the World Tour in 2024, after a complicated year in which he was not able to run the big races on the calendar of the International Cycling Union (UCI) because no team opened the door for him.

However, the team Movistar threw him a lifeline for next year and signed him to face the tough season of the WorldTour. His arrival in the telephone squad has caused something of a stir in international cycling, but the 'Condor' turns a deaf ear to the criticism and focuses on making a good presentation.

Some weeks ago, Nairo Quintana began his set-up in the Movistar preseason. There were ten days of work and training in Calpe (Alicante, Spain), where the famous 'training camp' was held.

The cyclist born in Cómbita, Boyacá, spends most of his time in Europe, due to the powers and obligations it has on that continent. For this reason, he made a significant investment to develop his personal and professional life more peacefully: he bought a tremendous apartment.

As revealed in recent days by the media Poble Andorrathe 33-year-old cyclist acquired two apartments in Andorra Vella, one for him and one for his brother. The two investments cost him 3 million euros, more than 12 billion Colombian pesos.

“The Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana lives in Andorra la Vella next to the casino. He bought an apartment for himself and another for his brother for 'about three million,'” the aforementioned media explained.

The Colombian's idea is to carry out part of his training in Andorra, a country in which he has been closely linked for several years and where the meetings with Eusebio Unzué, general manager of the Movistar Team, to return to the team that saw him shine, in which he won the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España.

“It came before signing for Movistar. Our cooks are Colombian, and for them Nairo is like Messi. It is very popular and he feels at home there, even in the food,” stated several employees of the hotel where the man from Boyacá was staying.

This way, Nairo Quintana will no longer stay at the Pic Maia hotel from Andorra and is going to settle in his new apartment, the gift he gave himself for Christmas.

