Nairo Quintana had to wait a year, without being able to compete, to return to the World Tour. And he will do it with a shirt that he knows very well, that of the Movistar Team.

With the Spanish squad, Nairo achieved the best moments of his career: he won the Giro d’Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016. In addition, he was on the podium three times in the Tour de France: second in 2013 and 2015 and third in 2016 .

Nairo Quintana won in Val Martello in the 2014 Giro d’Italia.

In 2019, after a difficult season with the team, Nairo decided to change scene and signed for a team that was looking to grow in the World Tour, Arkea-Samsic. His results pushed him towards promotion and with that squad he returned to be top 10 in the Tour, eighth in 2022.

However, the Colombian was disqualified after a control detected tramadol, a substance that was not allowed at that time, but was not considered doping.

Quintana terminated the contract with Arkea and although he could sign with any squad, he did not find a place to run in 2023. Now, the man from Boyacá will once again be a Movistar player.

Nairo Quintana’s new bicycle

Quintana is already preparing his return to the telephone team and a video of him appeared on social networks, in which he can already be seen training with everything.

The images left a detail that did not go unnoticed. Although Nairo does not yet race with the Movistar colors, he already has the team’s official bicycle in his possession, with which he will race next season.

Nairo himself was in charge of confirming that he already has his new machine, in a publication on his social networks.

ATTENTION: “Nairo Quintana is already launching a Movistar Team bicycle for 2024” Nairo begins to receive “gifts” from his new team, the Canyon bicycle, with which he will race in Movistar. Nairo is already training in Colombia, with his new “work tool.”😍👍 https://t.co/TQmP2S9VNy pic.twitter.com/q6XGN4d9wj — ⚡MazaCiclismo⚡ (@RuedaPedal) November 19, 2023

The bike is Canyon brand, the same one with which he managed to win the two majors with Movistar and with which the team has worked since 2014, when the relationship with Pinarello ended.

Nairo’s first race in his new stage with Movistar would be the Tour Colombia, which returns to the calendar in 2024.

SPORTS

More Sports news