Nairo Quintana fell in the last stage of the Return to Catalonia Last Sunday, he retired and his debut in 2024 in European cycling was not the best, as he was not having a good race after working with his leader on the team. Movistar, Enric Mas.

Quintana, from the beginning, indicated that his task in the Catalan event would be that, to help Mas and he achieved it, leaving the Spaniard in fourth place overall, which was dominated by the Slovenian. Tadej Pogacar.

Very bad treatment

The rider from Boyacá was the center of attention after the competition, as he had an altercation with Wout Poelsthe corridor of the Bahrain, with whom he almost came to blows in the middle of the stage.

In a statement to a podcast, the Bahrain team runner warned that Quintana became uncomfortable when he saw him standing near Mas and reacted badly.

Another false start

“We were climbing a mountain pass and I wanted to improve my position because I felt good. I wanted to move forward, but no one would let me. I decided to follow Mas”, he stood next to the Spanish runner and the Boyacense hit him.

“Maybe it was annoying, but it's not that I wanted to overtake it. But at one point, he elbowed me,” Poels said.

And he added: “I wasn't close enough to push him, “But he elbowed me and I argued with him,” said the Dutchman and reminded him of his case of Tramadol.

“At that time, I asked him why he did it. And why he was so aggressive right away. I told him that he was taking Tramadol again and that was why he was behaving so aggressively. I think he understood me. So I thought maybe he shouldn't have said that. But he himself was stupid enough to use it in the Tour de France,” said Poels.

Well, the issue didn't stop there. Now the Welsh Geraint Thomas, Ineos team runner also referred to Nairo Quintana.

2018 Tour de France Champion He pointed out that the rider from Boyacá should not be in the lot, in a podcast conversation he had with his partner, Luke Rowe.

“Nairo Quintana should not be running. “Damn rat,” is heard in the conversation, after some laughter.

