Nairo Quintana I speak clearly. The Boyacá runner, as always, went head-on in his statements and referred to the present that he lives while he trains hard.

Quintana continues to prepare in search of a new opportunity, after his disqualification from the Tour de France last year due to the use of the substance tramadol leads him to run out of equipment.

Without shame

The champion of Giro d’Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016 He put his finger down to run again in the country.

“I don’t feel motivated. I already went through that moment. I feel sorry for the people who want to see us in the Classic to Soacha Or in other races. We have changed so many lives and that fills me with pride,” she said.

Nairo Quintana pointed out that he had difficult moments seeing that he was not part of the international lot, but that he has already turned the page.

“There were painful moments of not being able to be there, thinking about what it would have been like if I were at those races. Before the Tour it had already happened to me. I am delivered to what God wants. I train to see if there is a possibility of returning. I enjoy the road, my friends, the Tour itself. I do not regret anything. What has happened has happened and we must continue with our heads up”, told on Espn.

Her future

Regarding the possibility of returning to cycling, after a year of inactivity in stage races, he warned that, for the moment, he does not have something fixed.

“If there was something, I would be the first to come out to say it with great joy. I have dreamed of putting on a number, attacking, winning, but no. You have to be patient. If they take me running tomorrow I’m at a good level. I am prepared and hopefully it will be for this year, in the world championships or when it is possible, ”he specified.

Finally, he referred to the results of the Colombians in the Tour de France and warned that he had already warned that the good times would end at some point.

“They do their best, but difficult situations have arisen. They have delivered everything, they have done their best. We complain because we are badly used to a decade in which we have been successful,” he said.

And he sentenced: “A generation has to come. When we were on the podium several times in a year, we said that it was difficult for it to be seen again. I said that one day it would end. We don’t know if it will happen again. We have made every effort to keep the seedbed growing. The money is not enough to make the program bigger.

