Wout van Aert wins stage 20 of the Tour de Francea 40-kilometre individual time trial between Lacapelle-Marival and Rocamadour, in which the Dane Jonas Vingegaard retained the lead and Nairo Quintana finished sixth overall.

(Primoz Roglic crashed, left the Tour and has the Vuelta in doubt)

(Tour de France 2022: rivals? Another image of fair play, video)

The Colombian defended himself in the best way in the time trial, rather, He was sensational in the auction. At the first timing point he retained fifth place, over Aleksandr Vlasov and Louis Meintjes.

Quintana, great stage

Then, in the second, he was already ahead of the South African by 40 seconds, but he gave in to the Russian, so he dropped to sixth place in the general classification.

Quintana, looks better than Meintjes, at the finish of the race, because in the third point the boyacense surpassed him by one minute 11 seconds.

Vlasov, at that point, was far superior to his two rivals, as he led Nairo by 1 minute 10 seconds, but the leader of the Arkea-Samsic he was sixth overall.

Nairo did not clash

The fight for the stage victory was sensational. Vingegaard broke the clocks in the first three points, beating Wout Van Aertwhile Pogacar lost seconds.

Nairo, at the finish line, left a figure of 52 minutes 07 seconds, while Vlasov stopped the clock in 50 min 45 s. Meintjes, 53 min 47 s, the guy from Boyaca is sixth overall.

This Sunday, the victory walk in thes Champs Elysées in Paris.

Sports