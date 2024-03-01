After the plans of the Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana will change after their participation in the Colombia Tour, test in which he did not do well due to contagion from the covid-19, The man from Boyacá is already in Europe training but from there they dropped a bomb.

Quintana isolated himself and after overcoming the virus he returned to training with a view to 2024 with the brand Movistar, to which he returned after having gone to Arkea Samsic.

In Europe

The cyclist Boyacá had within its plans to compete in Europe in 2024 in the O Great Road, but the virus did not leave him. Now he already has defined the career in which he will return.

Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Nairo Quintana is in Europe and is advancing his practices according to the sports directors' plan for a season in which he will face the Giro d'Italia as his maximum objective.

The Return to Catalonia confirmed that the rider will be part of the large batch of the test, which will take place from March 18 to 24.

It is not strange that Nairo is in that test and that he has enjoyed the victory, since he was the champion in the 2016 edition and second in the 2018 edition, when he followed the Spanish runner in the general classification, Alejandro Valverde.

Very strong

Recently one of his former teammates at Movistar spoke about the relationship he had with Nairo and Valverde, with whom he shared for several seasons.

Rory Sutherland He said that it was difficult to work with Nairo and that with the Spanish rider it was completely different.

“Nairo as a runner, or when I ran with him, is a bit difficult to work with, in my opinion. “I have worked with quite a few leaders and he was probably the most, I wouldn't say demanding, because he is a good person and has a big heart, but he is at that moment, in the race, in the rest…” said the Australian.

And he added: “He has a lot of passion. And she's so determined that she gets into his little world. He had few frictions, but he did argue with me and other teammates,” Sutherland said on Eurosport.

The runner returned to the fray: “We told him that we knew what we were doing, because it was our job. Several times we told him to stay with us, to believe in the team itself and to follow the plan.”

The runner returned to the fray: "We told him that we knew what we were doing, because it was our job. Several times we told him to stay with us, to believe in the team itself and to follow the plan."

Finally, Sutherland noted that it was interesting to work with both cyclists, who "were night and day. Alejandro trusted you and didn't want to leave your wheel. He didn't say anything, he didn't ask anything, he just said, come wherever I take you."

