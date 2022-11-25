Nairo Quintana He has Colombians on edge, as he analyzes what the 2023 season will be like, in which, as he has said, he will continue pedaling in World Tour races, the highest category of cycling.

The Boyacá cyclist, who was disqualified from the Tour de France 2022 because two of his blood tests showed the substance tramadol, prohibited by the International Cycling Union (UCI), he insists that he will continue pedaling.

(World Cup in Qatar: the fan who steals all eyes, photos and videos)

(Argentina: video of Saudi Arabia’s technical talk is filtered, tremendous!)

Nairo resorted to Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS)he appealed the decision of the UCI, but it had no effect, it was rejected, so his name was removed from the 2023 Tour list.

How big will it run?

And on the subject, Quintana gave clues about his future. It is not known which team he will be on, but what is clear is that he analyzes his 2023 calendar.

Within the plan, as recorded by cyclingpro.net, he will not do the Tour de France and the Tour of Italy and the Tour of Spain.

“I will be able to run the most important races in the world and soon I will give news of the decisions made – words from the class of 1990 – I am preparing to have a good year and probably do the Giro and the Vuelta España”, he indicated.

Giro d’Italia winner

The above can have several readings, among them, that his new team will be a ProTeam that is not invited to the Tour or that the new group already has the plan designed for the best race on the planet without the Colombian.

(Iran gave another blow by beating Wales, see the great goals: World Cup in Qatar)

(Melissa Martínez: photos and videos of the woman who stops traffic in Qatar)

Sports