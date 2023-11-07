The Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana excites his fans with his official return to the World Tour after signing a one-year contract with Movistar Teama team in which he knew how to shine and won the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

The 33-year-old runner He wants to leave the problem he had in 2022 in the past, when he tested positive for tramadol (a medication banned by the International Cycling Union) and that caused him to be disqualified from the big race.

Nairo Quintana spoke about his difficult moment.

This time, Nairo Quintana wants to once again show the world his worth in international cycling and he is experiencing some sensations that he already experienced when he started cycling.

“My dream is to have the number on my back, When I see myself with the other competitors I will feel like I did on the first day of the competition, when I was in Tunja and I had tingling in my belly and I felt an excitement of being there,” said the rider born in Cómbita, Boyacá.

Nairo Quintana

For him nothing is impossible and it is worth dreaming high, but with your feet on the ground and your goal is to do things well in the Movistar Team, guide the young promises of cycling and why not, fight for some important stage or race.

“It’s always good to dream and it’s free. Being second twice in the Tour made us dream of arriving first in Paris. We must raise our hands and hand over the baton, we are not going to deceive ourselves, nor am I going to deceive anyone. Years have passed and this generation is strong. With Egan the yellow dream was achieved and for my part I hand over the baton,” highlighted the rider who lived a nightmare year after not officially racing with any World Tour team.

Now, Nairo Quintana is training to regain his physical shape At the end of the year, in the middle of his vacation, he will plan with his team how to face the 2024 season of the International Cycling Union.

It is not ruled out that his reappearance will be in the lands he knows. According to media specialized in cycling, ‘Nairomán’ could run the Tour Colombia that will be held in February 2024.

