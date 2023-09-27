Nairo Quintana is still without a team. Since leaving Arkea-Samsic, he has been rumored for several groups in the World Tour, the highest category of cycling, and for others in the Pro Team, the second division, but nothing has materialized.

For some months there has been speculation, as has been the constant, with the possible return of the boyacense to various teams and there was a version that Lidl Trek, which seeks to put together a luxury team for next year, would take it into account.

However, A source from that team denied any possibility of hiring the rider from Boyacá for the next season in a dialogue with EL TIEMPO.

It is noted that what they are looking for is to renew the squad, so the idea is to sign young cyclists, with a future. Likewise, the source confirmed that although there are still a “couple of vacancies,” Most likely, they are “confirmations from riders who are already on the team,” so Quintana would have no place.

The options that Nairo handles

Even though Trek closed the door on him, Nairo Quintana hopes to find a team as soon as possible, to face the tough calendar that the International Cycling Union (uci) will have next year.

Some European media do not rule out the possibility that the champion of the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España will land on three of the teams that want to be protagonists in the World Tour.

Its about Movistar, AG2R and Cofidis, who have not ruled out the arrival of Nairo and they would be in talks to be able to fight with him after the controversy generated last year in the Tour de France, where he tested positive for tramadol.

The teams would be evaluating the conditions to sign the Colombian, who It would be key to boost them in the World Tour and would help avoid a possible relegation.

Nairo Quintana could become one of the bosses of one of these teams, due to his experience in international cycling and the intention is that he can fight for titles in one of the great UCI races.

