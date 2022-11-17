Nairo Quintana He has not yet defined his future after his departure from arkea samsicand there are great expectations about the next step that the colombian cyclist.

Nairo received the unusual proposal from the Team Medellin to run with them, but the cyclist has already given a negative answer to this possibility.

Meanwhile, it was learned that the MovistarNairo’s former team and that could be a possibility to return, signed as one of its sports directors Yvon Ledanoiswho was with the Colombian in the Arkea.

In fact, the last experience with Ledanois is not good, because he lashed out at Nairo in a recent interview.

In dialogue with Ouest France, Ledanois launched from the outset: “My departure has nothing to do with the Nairo situation. And you know, I was not Quintana’s friend.”

“Since he left the Vuelta I have not had a call from him and I have not tried to get it. I work on affection, but today I have more affection with a Laurent Pichon than with a Nairo Quintana. I did not force him to come, I did not force him to leave, and he is not the one forcing me to leave!” he added.

And now Nairo?

Ledanois was confirmed by Movistar, which raises new doubts about the possibility of Nairo returning to the team.

“I am friends with a lot of people in this organization, you just feel a part of it, you share the same philosophy. When there is trust; when you are able to work with your heart, which I always try to do; you understand that this is part of yourself And Movistar is my team. I left in 2012 because I needed to learn, see other things, move on,” Ledanois said in a statement from the Movistar Team.

Thus, the future of the Colombian remains uncertain, waiting for his destination to be confirmed as soon as possible.

