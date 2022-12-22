Nairo Quintana He has not yet been able to get a team for the 2023 season. The Colombian runner disassociated himself from the Arkea-Samsic, after he was disqualified from the Tour de France when tramadol was detected in an anti-doping test.

Quintana had finished sixth in the Tour, but the disqualification caused his team to lose important points in their fight to get into the WorldTour. In the end, the French squad managed to move up the category.

There are many rumors about Nairo’s future, but one by one they have been denied: there was talk of the possibility of returning to Movistar and going to squads like UAE Team Emirates or Israel Premier-Tech.

It should be remembered that tramadol is not considered doping, but it is part of the list of substances prohibited by the UCI due to the risk its consumption poses to the cyclist’s health. For this reason, Nairo is enabled to compete.

Bruynell assures that Nairo is banned

However, the options for Nairo to find a team are dwindling and his future is beginning to worry. Now, a complaint appears according to which the organization of the Tour de France would be vetoing the Colombian, through pressure on possible interested parties in his services.

The complaint was made Johan Bruynell, Belgian excicilsta, former sports director of the US Postal and former manager of Astana.

“I have first-hand that the organization of the Tour, ASO, has put pressure on teams interested in Nairo Quintana so that they don’t hire him. Those teams need an invitation to run the competition and the decision is obvious,” said Bruynell, in a chat with journalist Mario Sábato and ex-cyclist Víctor Hugo Peña, on the La Movida podcast.

Bruynell launched a lapidary phrase to explain the supposed veto to Nairo. “If they hire Quintana, they don’t come to the Tour,” he said.

The Belgian spoke of the power that the ASO has. “This is the problem that Nairo has now. It has to be a WorldTour team, keep in mind that the invitations are not only from the Tour de France, there are many. That is the problem that Nairo has, otherwise he will have problems with ASO. Although legally, and according to the UCI regulations, you should not be prevented from running any race, there are other unwritten regulations, ”he said.

It should be remembered that, in addition to the Tour, the ASO is in charge of races such as the Tour of Catalonia, which Quintana won in 2016; the Paris-Nice, in which he was second in 2019; and others such as the Critérium du Daupihné, the Fleche Wallonne and the Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Nairo Quintana and the title of the Tour of Catalonia 2016.

Bruynell considered that the detection of tramadol in his body could complicate the rest of the race for Nairo. “It is clear that the tramadol case, although he did not receive a suspension, did earn him a sanction such as disqualification from the Tour. And in cycling we all know that the Tour is in charge, that everyone must kiss ASO’s feet, whether or not you need an invitation to run ”, he concluded.

