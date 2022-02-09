Thursday, February 10, 2022
Nairo Quintana defines objective: fight for the classification of the Tour de France

February 9, 2022
Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana

Photo:

Sebastian Nogier. EFE

The Colombian cyclist begins 2022 leading the Arkea team in the Tour de la Provence.

Nairo Quintana begins its 2022 season this Thursday with the Tour de la Provence.

This year, the Colombian rider celebrates 10 years of career on European soil and, from what he told in a videoconference prior to his first outing, the great objective of the year is to fight for the classification in the Tour de France.

Unlike other years, Arkea, his current team, has the support of the World Tour and can have a presence in the big three.

In the aforementioned dialogue, Quintana shared with the press his desire to continue fighting in the best races in the world.

The 32-year-old rider also spoke about his experience with covid-19, which, he said, represented one more motivation to face 2022.

“A contagion makes you nothing, but we have continued well, we have moved on. Every cloud has a silver lining“, he expressed.

Quintana also analyzed the route that the Tour de la Provence will have this year and stated that the last day is favorable for his qualities.

