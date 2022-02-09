Nairo Quintana begins its 2022 season this Thursday with the Tour de la Provence.

This year, the Colombian rider celebrates 10 years of career on European soil and, from what he told in a videoconference prior to his first start, the great objective of the year is to fight for the general in the Tour de France.

“My wishes are to fight for the classification or to be as close as possible to the podium or to try to make the podium, but finally as it goes around (…) we will look at what is the best option, the one that interests the team”, Quintana added.

Unlike other years, Arkea, his current squad, has the support of the World Tour and may have a presence in the big three.

In the aforementioned dialogue, Quintana shared with the press his desire to continue fighting in the best races in the world.

The 32-year-old rider also spoke about his experience with the covid-19which, according to what he said, represented one more motivation to face 2022.

“A contagion makes you nothing, but we have continued well, we have moved on. Every cloud has a silver lining“, he expressed.

Quintana also analyzed the route that the Tour de la Provence will have this year and stated that the last day is favorable for his qualities.

SPORTS