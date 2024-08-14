Nairo Quintana is ready to return to the Vuelta a España, a race that brings back very good memories. The boyacense was champion of the event in 2016 and obtained three other Top 10s: he was fourth in 2015, eighth in 2018 and fourth in 2019, the last edition in which he participated.

Movistar announced its roster for the last Grand Prix of the year on Monday and, in addition to Nairo, there are two other figures with whom he could fight for a top position: his compatriot Einer Rubio and the Spaniard Enric Mas.

However, the list designated by Movistar manager Eusebio Unzue raised doubts about another of the Colombians who is part of the team’s roster, Ivan Ramiro Sosa.

Ivan Ramiro Sosa was tenth in the third stage Photo:Instagram: Ivan Sosa Share

What will happen to Ivan Ramiro Sosa?

The Pasca (Cundinamarca) rider joined the Spanish team in 2022, after three years at Ineos, but his results have not been as expected, at least in the last year.

In his first season with Movistar, Sosa won two races, the Vuelta a Asturias and the Tour de Langkawi. But he has not had any good performances last year or this year. His best performance in 2024 was a fourth place in the Classic of the Alpes Maritimes.

Furthermore, there is a striking fact: Unzue has not considered Sosa for any of the three Grand Tours, neither in 2023 nor in 2024. In 2022 he only competed in the Giro d’Italia, where he finished in 49th place.

Sosa’s contract with Movistar ends this year and, as things are going and taking into account Unzue’s decisions, everything indicates that he will leave the team at the end of the season. So far, there has been no official statement from either the team or the rider.

