Nairo Quintana does not end up finding the light. The Boyacá cyclist, disqualified from the last Tour de France, has not gotten a team in recent months, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS, for its acronym in English) dismissed his request due to the sanction of the International Cycling Union (UCI). ), in the ‘Grande Boucle’.

The cyclist, who abruptly left the French squad Arkea, has dedicated himself to staying in shape and taking advantage of the time to develop commercial commitments, such as his ‘amateur’ competitions in Colombia. However, his desire remains to prolong his successful career on the routes of Europe.

Without hiding what the ‘cold water bucket’ of not having a team has represented, Nairo Quintana revealed the ordeal he lives.



“We just pray and cross our fingers”he stated.

“We continue to prepare and wait for the moment when the opportunity arises, we still cannot say with certainty when we will be there, We just pray and cross our fingers that it’s soon”, said Nairo Quintana at the recent presentation of his Gran Fondo, in Santander.

The Boyacá native, almost speaking of the impact of his loss on the Colombian lot and what is coming for other generations, stated: “In life there are times of ups and downs, times when you have to prune again, fertilize and add water and take care of it so that it can bear fruit again”.

Nairo, optimistic, concluded: “I hope to run againwe continue training very hard, I am in a good condition and we hope that it will be possible with God’s blessing”.

