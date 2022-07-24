The numbers do not lie and indicate that Nairo Quintana is the most successful Colombian cyclist in the history of the Tour de France, race that ended this Sunday in sixth place and the title for the Dane, Jonas Vingegaard.

The rider from Boyacá has competed on 17 occasions in the three biggest cycling competitions in the world: the Tour, the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

His sixth place in the general classification of the Tour, which ended this Sunday in Paris, is his sixth ‘top’ 10 in the event and 23rd in Colombian cycling.

Why is Nairo the greatest?

He was second in 2013 and 2015, third in 2016, finished tenth in 2018, eighth in 2019 and this time he was sixth.

Then followed by cyclists like Rigoberto Urán, who has four ‘top’ 10. He was second in 2017, seventh in 2019, eighth in 2020 and 10th last year.

Egan Bernal, the wonder of the 2019 Tour de France.

With three top 10 figures Louis Herrera, seventh in 1985, fifth in 1987 and sixth a year later for the Fusagasugá runner.

the only title



Fabio Parra also has his share. He finished in eighth place in 1985, sixth in 1987 and third in 1988. Santiago Botero he was seventh in 2000, eighth in 2001 and fourth in 2002.

Alvaro Mejia He was fourth in 2004 and Hernán Buenahora finished tenth in the 1995 Tour.

Tour de France podium, July 1988.

Miguel Angel Lopez He has also appeared in the top 10 cyclists in the French competition, as he was sixth in 2020.

Finally we leave the only title that the country’s pedaling has achieved, in the legs of Egan Bernal, who was the Tour champion in 2019, for 23 ‘top’ 10 of Colombian cycling in the best race in the world.

