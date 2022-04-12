Jasper Philipsen won the third stage of the Tour of Turkey and is the new leader, a day that took place between Ceşme and İzmir (Karşıyaka), 117 kilometers long, in which the Colombian Nairo Quintana moved up a few ranks.

The day was quiet, in quotes, although there were some escape attempts, the favorites for the final title were calm in the main pack.

It may interest you: (Freddy Rincón: his health is still very critical, according to the doctor)

queen stage

Nairo, who fell last Monday 3.2 kilometers from the end of the fraction, had a good day and did not present serious health problems, which clearly says that he is well to face the rest of the race.

The return to turkey will have a complicated day this Wednesday, the only arrival at the top in which the climbing cyclists can have their party, among them, Quintana.

The stage will take place between İzmir (Konak) and Manisa (Spil Milli Park), of 146 kilometers, with a first category mountain prize at the finish, a climb of 14 kilometers and with average ramps of 7.7 percent of inclination.

Classifications

Stage

1. Jasper Philipsen 2hrs 35mins 19sec

2. Kaden Groves mt

3. Miguel Fernandez mt

77. Nairo Quintana mt

92. Johan Garcia mt

105. Dayer Quintana mt

138. Brandon Rojas mt

General

1. Jasper Philipsen 11h 15m 23s

2. Kaden Groves at 6s

3. Miguel Fernandez at 4 s

4. Scott McGill at 19s

5. Leo Bouvier at 21s

68. Brandon Rojas at 1 min 05 sec

78. Nairo Quintana at 2 min 06 sec

88. Johan Garcia at 3 min 09 sec

It may interest you: Fifa launches digital platform to watch matches)

SPORTS