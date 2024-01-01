Nairo Quintana He begins 2024 with the hope of returning to a team from the WorldTour. The Colombian signed a one-year contract with the Movistar Team and it will be one of the country's quotas in international cycling.

After a year and a half of uncertainty, Nairo Quintana He is going to run again in 2024. He will do it with a team and a jersey that he knows well, Movistar Team, with which he achieved his greatest achievements.

With the Spanish squad, the 33-year-old from Boyacá won the Giro d'Italia in 2014 and in the Vuelta a España in 2016. In addition, he achieved three podiums in the Tour de France: He was second in 2013 and 2015 and third in 2016.

“I arrive with the hope of contributing my experience to the team and for it to continue being the great team it was before. I have good physical condition, I have trained all year, but without competing, which is the only thing I am missing. I want to feel the pace of the race again, the adrenaline of the competition,” said Nairo on December 21, when he was presented in Madrid.

Nairo Quintana and Eusebio Unzué. Photo: Archive and Néstor Gómez. TIME

It is worth remembering that Quintana left the Movistar in 2019 and signed with him Arkea-Samsic, from which he left at the end of 2022 after he was disqualified from the Tour de France, in which he had finished in the top 10, when a control detected tramadol.

The plans of Movistar Team for nairo are that he is the leader of the team in the Turn, race in which he has not raced since 2017, when he was second, behind Tom Dumoulin, and also participate in the Back to Spain.

Nairo Quintana presented at Movistar.

Nairo is a model for the Movistar Team

On the eve of New Year, Nairo Quintana posed as a model Movistar, that presented its new clothing for the 2024 season of the calendar of the International Cycling Union (UCI).

Blue, as in all years, predominates in the uniform. This time, it has two different shades, one lighter on the trunk and darker at the bottom.

“It's the new kit of the day for Nairo Quintana so many blues. HAPPY 2024!” wrote the Spanish team on its Instagram account.

