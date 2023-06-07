The days go by and Colombian cycling does not come out of its pain for the death of Germán Chavesthe Chocontá cyclist who died this Sunday after being hit by a truck on the roads of Cundinamarca.

So far, as far as has been known, Chaves died after a truck driver ran him over on the Chocontá-Villapinzón highway.



Unfortunately, his death was accompanied by the death of his father, also named Germán Chaves, who in turn was the victim of the road accident.

And now, within the framework of the day of the funeral ceremonies of the recent champion of the Vuelta a Fusagasugá, it was known the heartfelt message that cyclist Nairo Quintana, recognized as one of the best in the history of Colombian sports, sent to his family.

Nairo Quintana: emotional message for the death of Germán Chaves

Photo: Screenshot Twitter: @andresgol

This Wednesday a mass will be held at the Nuestra Señora de la Salud Parish, in Chocontá, in honor of the memory of Germán Chaves.

His family arranged for the ceremony to take place at 3 pm Then, the invitation reads, the rest of the funeral ceremonies will take place.

Precisely, sharing the information, Nairo Quintana, leader of national cycling, decided to send his message of condolences, just over 48 hours after the unfortunate news was known.

Quintana, with few but heartfelt words, broke his silence with an emotional message.

“Rest in peace, champion,” he said, accompanying a mourning tape.

Message from Nairo Quintana. Photo: Social networks of Nairo Quintana

