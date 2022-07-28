Nairo Quintana, who finished sixth in the recent Tour de France, has been well received by the public after his honorable participation in the world’s top cycling competition.

Just crossed the finish line of the last stage, Quintana was accurate: “For me the most important prize is the love of the people.”

Now, when no more than a week has passed of what is considered the best participation of the Arkea team in a ‘big’, Quintana chose to give an emotional surprise to his young teammates.

The gesture has been cataloged by them as a gesture worth keeping in “the trunk of memories”.

‘leader of race’

Nairo Quintana has said that his popularity responds to the “identification” of people with his character.



“Nairo is the ordinary Colombian, who gets up to work and get ahead and who dreams and wants to fulfill his dreams”said the cyclist, who has been on the podium three times in Paris.

Precisely, aware of his experience, Quintana, at 32 years old, has been leaving a great legacy where he has passed.

“We are doing school so that victories continue to be reaped”assured last Sunday.

Well, along the same lines, the Arkea capo surprised his squires with an emotional gift: his bib number 151, with which he ran the Tour, and signed with a heartfelt message:

“Thank you, great friend, for this Tour”.

Of course, signature: “Nairo”.

Nairo Quintana’s gift. Photo: Hugo Hofstetter, Arkea runner

In his social networks, Hugo Hofstetter, Arkea runner, thanked Nairo for the gift and assured that the present will go directly to the “trunk of memories”.

