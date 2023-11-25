Nairo Quintana He continues his arduous training on Colombian roads, getting ready for what will be his 2024 season with the Movistar Team.

The cyclist took advantage of his stay in Santander territory to climb the Mesa de los Santos, a plateau located in the Eastern mountain range in the Santander Massif, just 40 minutes from Bucaramanga.

The average height of this plateau is 1700 meters above sea level, it has a cool and dry climate throughout the year and an average temperature of 22 °C.

Well, Nairo went to that demanding route to do battle on his bicycle. He did it accompanied by cyclist Einer Rubio.

Nairo is located in this territory, which will host this Sunday the Gran Fondo by Nairo Quintana that has raised great expectations in the region.

