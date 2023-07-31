Nairo Quintana, as a total star, paralyzed Ecuador

The Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana was this Sunday the star of the second edition in Quito of the “Giro d’Italia Ride Like a Pro”, a route that brought together some 2,000 professional and amateur cyclists to tour the streets and surroundings of the capital of Ecuador.

(You may be interested in: Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López: delicate doping plot related to his suspension)

Quintana, champion of the Giro d’Italia in 2014, completed the longest route of the day, 140 kilometers, where the participants passed through some of the most emblematic points of Quito and its surroundings, such as the monument to the Half of the world.



The other two routes of 90 and 45 kilometers also had the Bicentennial Park as their starting and finishing point, located in the north of the capital of Ecuador, where a leisure area was installed for spectators and participants, who pedaled with the distinctive pink jersey of the Giro.

Next to Carapaz

Photo: Efe and Instagram Nairo Quintana

In Quito, the Boyacá cyclist met the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz2019 Giro champion, who is currently in Ecuador to recover from the injury that kept him out of the last Tour de France.



Both cyclists offered a free talk moderated by the journalist Mario Sabato on Saturday, as a prelude to the route through the city.

Quintana, who also has a Vuelta a España (2016) in his record, was thus the godfather of the second edition of the “Giro d’Italia Ride Like a Pro” in Quito, after last year the guest star was the Spaniard Alberto counterGiro champion in 2015.

This cycling event forced the closure of numerous city streets, which generated traffic congestion at times and difficulties for several hours to move around the points where the participants of the sporting event circulated.

EFE

More sports news