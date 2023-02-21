the boyacense Nairo Quintana is looking for a team for 2023 and since his departure from the Arkea-Samsic Various ‘interested parties’ have been known for their services, but at the same time several options have been ruled out.

Quintana was disqualified from Tour de France 2022 for the use of tramadol, a prohibited substance in competition for the International Cycling Union (UCI).

Tramadol is not on the list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Therefore, Quintana’s problem cannot be considered a violation of anti-doping regulations.

Speculations

While that happens, the Boyacá cyclist continues training and looking for an opportunity in a team in the world, but that, so far, has not been able to close.

The last rumor that was known in the country was the option of the team Aeolus Kometa, directed by Italian, Ivan Basso, and majo the command of Alberto and Frank Accountant.

The latter, in statements to the newspaper Marca, spoke of the possibility of having Nairo.

Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

“I think that in all professional continental teams his name has come up at some point,” he said.

Based on what has been analyzed, the teams that have the best option of having Quintana are those that are not part of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC), that it has very strict rules regarding the use of prohibited substances, which prevents someone with these problems from finding a cabin in one of its groups.

The truth

“No, we are not there. When we started as professionals in 2021 we did an evaluation and decided no. We have no other way of looking at cycling than in a totally transparent, credible and honest way”, stated Contador, answering why they are not in that movement.

And he added: “If it is not like that, we are not here. We do not consider it any other way because it is also linked to all our basic work. This move came in before we got into the category. The UCI has not told us anything about it. We do not rule out entering the future but, for now, we have not done so.

Regarding the Nairo issue, there is nothing.

In the statements of the team representative, the Boyacá native is never named, but in Colombia it was echoed that Eolo Kometa has him on file, for that reason TIME The team was contacted and the response was emphatic.

“Regarding the Nairo issue, there is nothing,” said the person consulted and who is part of the group emphatically.

Nairo was third in the long-distance event of the National Road Championships, his first competition after the Cycling World Cup 2022.

