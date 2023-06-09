Nairo Quintana announces that he will not run in Colombia and will continue in Europe

Nairo Quintana came out to the rumors. The Boyacá cyclist confirmed this Friday that he will not run the Tour of Colombia, as some media have previously published. Likewise, Quintana announced that he will continue in Europe, “waiting for what the future holds.”

Nairo Quintana will not run in Colombia

After his abrupt departure from the French Arkea, to Quintana found it difficult to get a team.

The Colombian cyclist has not been able to find a squad that will hire him, after the scandal he experienced with the disqualification of the Tour de France for the alleged intake of tramadol.

Therefore, some media believed that Quintana would ride in the Tour of Colombia. However, the cyclist denied it.

“I have been working a lot in Colombia, I am already here in Europe training carefully. I wanted to tell you that I am not going to run the Tour of ColombiaI am still here preparing myself (in Europe) waiting for what the future holds for us to continue to brighten the hearts of our followers, ”said Nairo in a video shared by his communications team.

