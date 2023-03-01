Nairo Quintana is without equipment. He already has a little more than seven months without competing in a stage race, 2023 advances and there is nothing on the horizon.

The boyacense broker continues to “pay dearly” that in two of his analyzes in the Tour de France of 2022 the substance has been found tramadol.

For these two tests International Cycling Union (UCI) sanctioned him by disqualifying him from the Tour, since its regulations prohibit the use of this medication in competition.

The strategy

From then on, Quintana has not been able to find his north. He hasn’t signed a contract with a team for 2023 and it’s getting late.

A few weeks ago, Quintana confirmed that he will not retire from cycling, confirming that he has begun to study and that his goal is to continue on the bike.

Photo:

Several are the teams that have denied contacts with the Colombian, among them, the Ag2R, Groupama, Israel and even Team Corratec, of the Continental category.

February is already coming to an end, Nairo has no contract and the season is advancing by leaps and bounds, but the man from Boyacá continues in the same way.

TIME contact to Giuseppe Acquadro, one of the most important and sought-after cycling managers in the peloton.

Acquadro is famous for representing the majority of Colombian cyclists, such as Egan Bernal, Sergio Higuita, Rigoberto Urán, Harold Tejadaamong others.

“I can’t speak anything. I don’t want to talk about Nairo at all”, was the Italian’s first response.

continue with the boyacense

Acquadro confirmed that it continues to represent Nairo, disproving a rumor that circulated in the country recently.

“I’m still with him. I don’t know who said no (laughs),” she explained.

About the current situation of the cyclist, Acquadro said little, he did not commit himself when speaking, because he considers that it is not appropriate.

Nairo was cheered by the fans. Photo: Jamie Moreno. TIME

“You have to calm down with all these things that happen. The truth is, nothing is known about his future, for now, ”she specified.

And he stated: “I don’t want to talk about this situation. Because there has been a lot of talk and I want to stay out of it.”

Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

The manager clarified that they are still working on the issue of achieving a team for Nairo for this season.

calmly

“As I tell you, we are working on it, and we believe that in the span of two months we can have something,” he said.

“The UCI also has a regulation. There is no veto, they enforce it.”

On the possible veto that can weigh on the cyclist of boyacáAcquadro was clear and denied it.

“He MPCC (Movement for Credible Cycling) has its regulations and the teams that are part of that group comply with it, but there are also teams that are not there and those are Nairo’s options,” he said.

And he added: “The UCI also has regulations. There is no veto, they enforce it. In addition, Nairo is a free cyclist, he is not positive, he has no problems, he can run and he can run in any team ”, he declared.

