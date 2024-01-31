Nairo Quintana returned to the competition. He competed in the elite men's time trial last Thursday at the road Nationals in Boyacá and on Sunday he will be in the long-distance test.

Quintana knows that he must respond on the bike. He is not a great specialist on the clock, but he has stood out in that effort and even more so in the Colombian lot.

a dark year

It was his official return to racing. International Cycling Union (ICU), after the novel with the topic of tramadol, a substance that showed up in two blood tests in the Tour de France of 2022 and which not only earned him disqualification from the test, but was also the cause of a great headache.

His last race was almost a year ago. It happened on February 5, 2023, when the bronze medal was won in Bucaramanga in the long-distance event of the road Nationals.

Photo: Instagram and Néstor Gómez. TIME

354 days have passed after that achievement and after a year of uncertainty he returns to the official competition and with the Movistar, the team that gave him everything and with which he achieved his best successes, such as the titles of the 2014 Giro d'Italia and the Back to Spain of 2016.

The video that he uploaded to his social networks shocked, as it is the official announcement of his return to the competition.

In it he says that he returns with maximum energy and noted what he feels upon returning to competitive cycling.

