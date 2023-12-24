After a year of great uncertainty, in which he was out of competition after his departure from Arkea-Samsic, Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana celebrates the end of the year holidays in peace and with a secured team for 2024.

Quintana, 33, signed again with the Movistar Team and already has a big one among his goals again, the Giro d'Italia, race that he already won in 2014 and to which he will return next season.

Nairo took part in the pre-season training in Europe and there he reunited with several of his teammates from his glorious time at Movistar, with whom he raced between 2012 and 2019 and with whom he also won the Vuelta a España in 2016 and He was a podium three times in the Tour de France.

Nairo showed himself on board the cabin of a plane

Nairo Quintana, as pilot. Photo: Instagram: @nairoQuinCo

Now, Quintana is back to Colombia to spend the end of year holidays and to show it, he surprised with a story on his Instagram account in which he is seen as a plane pilot.

“I return to my Colombia. Brand new plane helping to indicate the runway for a good landing,” Nairo wrote, to accompany a video in which he is seen in the cabin of the aircraft that brought him back to the country.

However, Nairo doesn't waste time. Later he published another story on Instagram in which he is seen training in the morning of December 24.

Nairo's season will begin in his country: he will race the Tour Colombia between February 6 and 11. The race returns to the international calendar after four years.

Apart from the Giro d'Italia, Nairo also plans to race the Vuelta a España again, in which he will accompany another of Movistar's bosses, the Spanish Enric Mas, with whom he will share a team for the first time. Mas was a member of the Quick Step team in 2019.

