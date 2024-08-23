The Colombians Nairo Quintana and Fernando Gaviria are part of the team Movistar This year they finish their contract with the cast they manage Eusebio Unzué and there is already talk about their future.

It is clear that both have not lived up to expectations. Quintana fell ill at the start of the year, but arrived Europe, had to change his plans, but his performance has not been the best.

Uncertain future?

Gaviria, who was with the boyacense in the Giro d’Italia, has had a regular 2024, but has stood out because he has given the group important points in the mass arrivals, although he was unable to win a stage in that race.

At this point in the season there is already talk of contracts and team changes for some cyclists in the international peloton and Quintana and Gaviria are in the mix.

What is known is that Movistar’s plan is to renew them for another year, until 2025, but nothing of that has been confirmed.

“There are three other riders on the team without a contract for next season who will also stay: Nairo Quintana (for one year), Fernando Gaviria (for another season) and Albert Torres (for another campaign),” said the Spanish newspaper Marca recently.

