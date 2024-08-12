What was an open secret was confirmed this Monday: Nairo Quintana and Einer Rubio They make up the formation that the Movistar Team presented for the Vuelta a España that starts this Saturday in Portuguese lands.

There were some doubts about the presence of Nairo Quintana in the Tour of Spain after the serious fall he suffered in the Back to Burgos and which almost left him out of the race. The Colombian suffered a series of injuries to his body, but was able to continue and finished the race in 83rd place, 16 minutes and 57 seconds behind the winner, the Czech Pavel Bittner.

Mas and Quintana, leaders

The runner born in Combita (Boyacá) He is one of the big bets of the Telefónica team for this Vuelta a España (along with Enric Mas), as he has just completed a very notable Giro d’Italia and has been preparing for more than two months for the last major World Tour, the highest category of international cycling.

“To face the three weeks of the race, the team here led by Chente García Acosta, Pablo Lastras, Xabier Muriel and Iván Velasco lines up Enric Mas, three-time podium finisher, and the 2016 winner, Nairo Quintana,” Movistar said in a official statement.

Einer Rubio will also have a leading role in the Tour of Spain After his great performance at the Giro d’Italia, where he finished in seventh place in the general classification, the Colombian returns to top competition to close out a very outstanding season.

“Along with them, the two big names of May – Pelayo Sánchez, winner of a stage in the Giro, and Einer Rubio, 7th in the general classification; two talented youngsters, Oier Lazkano and Carlos Canal; and two top-notch ‘hard workers’ like Jorge Arcas and Nelson Oliveira – Olympic diploma in the Paris ITT – who will start from his country of origin, no less than with another individual time trial, in Lisbon,” said the Spanish team.

Harold Tejada, renewed and confirmed in the Vuelta

Another Colombian who has been confirmed for the Vuelta is Harold Tejada, who renewed his contract with Astana-Qazaqstan for two more years. The 27-year-old cyclist, who is one of the great revelations of 2024, will be the leader of the Kazakh team.

“It was important for me to stay with the Astana Qazaqstan Team. I love this team, I feel at home and my desire was to continue competing for this team. I am very happy that the team management continues to believe in me and my potential,” the Colombian explained after the news.

He added: “I finished the Tour de France on a high note, with a good performance in the time trial in Nice. I am very satisfied with the result. Now I am focused on my new goal: the Vuelta a España.”

HAROLD YEPES

