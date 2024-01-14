The cycling season in the world is about to begin and in Colombia there is hope that Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) may have the option of winning again, of making the country remember old times and enjoy their great deeds in Europe.

It may be of interest to you: América de Cali: Iago Falqué would have left Colombia due to an alleged death threat

There are great expectations for the return of Nairo Quintana to the World Tour and to see Egan at its best level. In fact, the two have been protagonists of the greatest achievements of Colombia in international cycling in recent years.

Photo: Instagram: @nairoQuinCo

The runner from Boyacá has won more than 20 titles in his long sports career, without a doubt, the most remembered are the Giro d'Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016.

Furthermore, the one born in Cómbita, Boyacáwas one of the British's greatest rivals Chris Froome in it Tour de France, He fought him for several editions and put him on the ropes on several occasions.

We show you: Colombia National Team would debut tremendous shirt in Copa América: new design leaked

For its part, Egan Bernal surprised the cycling world in 2019, being the first Colombian rider to get on the podium of the Elysian Fields as champion of Tour de France.

Egan Bernal in the Dauphiné.

In 2021 he achieved another feat by achieving the crown in the Italy spin. However, the accident in 2022 cut off the strong momentum it had to establish itself as one of the best in the world and in 2024 it wants to regain ground in the WorldTour.

The achievements of Nairo and Egan They put them as two of the best cyclists in Colombia and they are in a particular ranking revealed a few days ago.

We tell you: Arturo Vidal: clue comes to light that would confirm his imminent arrival in America

The specialized portal 'Colombian Cycling' made a list of the best riders in the world in the 21st century, taking into account the victories in the grand tours and the classics, Egan Bernal and Nairo Quintana They are part of the 'top-10'.

Photo: See also Video: the dangerous maneuver of the cycling champion that outrages Colombia Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

In the ranks they lead Chris Froome, Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali Colombians are in a privileged position. Thanks to his brilliant years in international cycling, Egan It is in the eighth box and follows it nairo in the ninth

Egan Bernal and Nairo Quintana Photo: Colombian Cycling

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO