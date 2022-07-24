the dane Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) was acclaimed in Paris as the new king of the Tour de France at the end of the twenty-first and last stage disputed with start and finish in the French capital with a festive and monumental route of 115.6 km, in which the Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Fenix) won the packaging, who signed a double.

Philipsen joined the party that culminated the 109th edition of the Tour, the fastest in history with an average speed of more than 42 km/hour, to take the glory of winning in such an emblematic place as the Champs Elysées in Paris.

The Ham cyclist won by speed, and with authority, the Dutchman Dylan Groenewegn (BikeExchange) and Norwegian Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché), within a platoon that closed the race with a time of 2h 58m 32s.

Nairo achieved his sixth ‘top’ 10 on the Tour, after finishing in sixth place overall.

‘The love of the people’

Analysis. “The greatest prize I have won is the affection of the people. What Nairo represents is the ordinary Colombianwho dreams and who wants to fulfill his dreams”.

The summary. “I’m leaving happy, happy, I’ve given everythingthe maximum and reaffirms that we are in good condition, that we have several years left”.

successors. “Egan had been doing well until his accident, the others do their handstands. We make school, doing training so that we continue reaping triumphs”.

Dedication. “There has been a lot of suffering, but we finished this Tour with a smile. It is a joy for me and my family to finish my ninth Tour”.

