Cycling in Colombia woke up with the news of the great option that Nairo Quintana arrives to the Bahrain team, I would have it for at least a year.

In Europe this option is handled and TIME He consulted several close to the group and they warn that it is a possibility, but it is not.

And it is not because the cause of the disqualification of Quintana del Tour de France past is what doesn’t add up.

The two blood tests of the cyclist in the competition yielded the substance tramadol, prohibited in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

Although it is not doping, since tramadol is not on the list of prohibited substances of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), The subject is not easy for the broker and for the team that hires him.

In any case, it is a precedent, and not the first, since Quintana’s room was raided in 2020. The French gendarmerie entered looking for illegal substances.

one more problem

Those two records work against Nairo, but that adds to the big problem facing Bahrain.

The group is one of the most persecuted by the authorities. The hotels where they have been have been raided by the authorities on several occasions.

It has become a key focus in different investigations, such as the one last June when in France, Belgium, Croatia, Italy, Poland and Slovenia an operation was carried out in which some cyclists and Bahrain staff were protagonists.

Authorities in France asked their counterparts in Denmark to carry out records in the Tour de France, when the competition started this year in Copenhagen, a raid that was coordinated by Europol and Eurojust.

And at the end of 2021, authorities went to the group’s concentration, but in a statement the same team denied that it committed crimes against health.

Recently, Cycling Weekly magazine reported that these investigations are already in “the hands of the judiciary.”

“The operational phase of the coordinated action against the use of prohibited substances in cycling races has ended,” he said. Europol a Cycling Weekly.

He added: “Europol supported the operational phase by deploying its officers in participating countries to facilitate information sharing and provide forensic support for seized electronic devices.”

not resounding

That is why the Nairo issue is not clear, because it does not look good for a runner with a record to reach a group that is in the eye of the hurricane.

The page www.velonews.com affirms that Bahrain denied any negotiation with the Colombian, which confirms the theory.

