Nairo Quintana is still without a team. The Boyacá cyclist, who showed in the Cycling Nationals that he still has a lot to give, has not yet been able to formalize his arrival in a team to face the 2023 season that is already underway.

According to press reports, Quintana would have planned to go to the International Cycling Union (UCI) in the coming days to try to talk about the sanction he received during the last Tour de France and that has been seen as the cause of the uncertainty that reigns in Her future.

They also ensure that Quintana could go to speak with the Movement for a Credible Cycling (MPCC), an association for a clean sport whose president told EL TIEMPO that Quintana is responsible for the aforementioned sanction.

Now, waiting for something new, the Italian manager Gianni Savio, who came in front of the Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli, and who is remembered for taking Egan Bernal to Europe, decided to talk about the Quintana case. And he did it emphatically.

‘Pay for past mistakes’

In a conversation with ‘La Opinión’, from Cúcuta, the man who is now in charge of the continental team GW Shimano Sidemerc, assured that what is happening with Quintana is very particular.

“Nairo Quintana has been unfortunate and is in a complex situation,” he said at the outset.

Then, Savio, without giving further details, noted: “You can run because you are not disqualified, but today’s cycling pays for the mistakes of the past”.

The roster of Savio’s new team for this season is made up of Colombians Miguel Florez, Alejandro Osorio, Santiago Umba, Germán Gómez and Jonathan Restrepo.

