Nairo Quintana issued an official statement on his Twitter account at midnight this Tuesday. In it he sets out his version of the investigation opened by the French Prosecutor’s Office, which took a statement from the runner this Monday in the framework of investigations for alleged doping within his team, the Arkea-Samsic, during the last Tour de France.

The authorities, according to the Colombian, searched his room on the 16th of this month, after the stage ending in Méribel, “and they seized perfectly legal vitamin supplements, although perhaps unfamiliar to the French authorities”. “This is the main reason why it takes time for everything that happened to be fully clarified,” he says. And he emphasizes that “doping substances were never found.”

Nairo also affirms that “never” has hired “auxiliary or foreign personnel to the team”, “during the Tour or during any other previous race”. “I have and never have had anything to hide.” “Yesterday (for Monday), by summons from the French authorities, and voluntarily, I appeared before the prosecution and answered each and every one of their questions with clarity and with a clear conscience,” he adds, emphasizing that it has not been “the object of any accusation “by said authorities.

“I have been a clean runner throughout my sporting life and I have an impeccable biological passport,” he defends himself. And he closes: “I, without fear, will continue to be strong, defend the truth and follow my path, no matter how much the crowd, at times, take another course.”