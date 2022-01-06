A route “for all tastes” that includes a time trial and two mountain stages, one of them ending in the Col de Turini, will mark the 80th edition of the Paris Nice which will be held between March 6 and 13.

François Lemarchand, director of the competition, announced the names of the main cyclists who will be in the race this year and there appears the confrontation Egan Bernal and Primoz Roglic.

“Primoz Roglic will be there. He wants to take revenge. His presence shows that he is a true warrior and refuses to accept failure. Egan Bernal will also be there,” Lemarchand said.

Arkea, with its fixed quota

And he added: “The pandemic? Yes, it runs the risk of affecting us for the third consecutive year. If we have to organize the Paris-Nice under the same conditions as last year, we will do so. I still hope that we will not have to put capacity, which penalizes Much to the spectators. At the moment absolutely nothing has been decided. The meetings with the prefectures will begin next week. ”

Bernal and Roglic continue to train hard in search of their best form to start the season, so this confrontation is eagerly awaited in world cycling.

Nairo Quintana could be another of the figures of the race, which this year will have two high mountain days and a time trial.

Arkea-Samsic, the team in which the Boyacense plays, is among the fixed for the race, next to Alpeci, for being the first two in the ProTeam category.

The “Carrera del Sol” that was presented today in Versailles, offers options for sprinters, escape adventurers, chrono specialists, although the route will be demanding and, especially for climbers, who will have terrain to solve the test in their favor .

Colombia has won the competition with Carlos Betancur (2014), Sergio Henao (2017) and Egan Bernal (2019).

