Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez They are two of the most important figures in Colombian cycling in recent years, but their names are stained, they are not among the world’s pedaling elite today and they have discredited the good name of the country.

Quintana was disqualified from Tour de France of 2022 because in two of his blood tests the substance tramadol was found, prohibited in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI), but this fact is not considered doping because that drug is not on the list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The name of López appears in a court in Cáceres (Spain), which is investigating the doping plot called Operation Ilexuse and trafficking of prohibited substances.

Quintana and López, between the two of them, have 76 victories and eight podiums in the big three. Without a doubt, they are great references, but from one moment to the next, due to these problems, they hit rock bottom.

Today, Nairo does not have a team, and López, while his case is being resolved, signed with Team Medellín, which has gone from the World Tour to the Continental category. Two hard blows for cycling in the country.

Experts consulted by EL TIEMPO agree that the two are stigmatized, pointed out, with dirty names and that cycling in the country has been harmed by these two scandals.

“I would like to bring clarity to the instant that there is in Colombian cycling. At this moment there is a certain bitterness for a year as horrible as the previous one. Egan Bernal’s accident and the two problems of Nairo and López, well, there are three things in three of the great runners in the country that have shaken the foundations of that pedaling ”, he told WEATHER Eusebio Unzuémanager of the Movistar team.

Very strong



Javier Guillén is the director of the Tour of Spain And as the organizer of one of the big three, he says that you have to stick to the circumstances and defend the cleanliness of the sport.

“Circumstances are what they are. I can’t get into controversy, but it is clear that we abide by the guidelines of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC). We have nothing more to say as race organizers, as we will always be on the cleanliness of the sport”, indicated Guillén.

He added: “All I know is these debates never help a country. It is clear that it is not positive and less for Colombian cycling. The truth is that you have to go against these difficult situations,” he said. Guillén was much clearer and stronger warning that it is normal for the good name of a cycling, of a country, to be seen

affected.

“What hurts is being in these types of debates. You have to be careful with everything, but the key is that you have to be extremely tough with situations of this caliber ”, he declared.

with black experience

Jarlinson Pantano and Julian Arredondo were two of the Colombian runners who had the opportunity to be part of the Trek team. Arredondo did not continue due to medical problems, and Pantano tested positive for the substance EPO in 2020 and was fired.

Luca Guercilena is the manager of the Trek and he was up front when the subject was brought up.

“Speaking in particular of Nairo and López, it is clear that they do not help the movement of a country, but the perception is that Colombian cycling is stable in results and in creating a high-level youth and professional movement. It is inevitable that the criticism will be greater, but the possible mistake of an athlete is still a mistake and does not change the perception of an internal movement, “said Guercilena.

Enzo Vincentatti He is one of the most prestigious Italian cycling journalists in Europe and warns that what has happened is ‘strange’.

“Nairo had a problem in his past: why does he use tramadol if they were on top of him? The issue is that two of the great cyclists in the country have that problem. It was better that they had tested positive,” he said.

The positives

Almost everyone agrees that despite what has happened, Colombian cycling has something to counteract the negative news.

“It is not a great alarm to rethink the future of Colombian cycling and its validity. The most important thing will be whether Egan will be able to get his recovery. I consider that Daniel Martínez, Sergio Higuita, Rigoberto Urán himself and Éiner Rubio they have cycling to make them forget the bad moments”, the Spaniard specified.

Guercilena went a little further. The Italian dared to advise what should be done in the country so that new figures come out and forget the bad times experienced by the cases of Quintana and López, which stained the good image.

“I think that Colombian cycling is going through a stabilization phase, after a period of growth and ‘production of great talents’; this has already happened with Australian and British cycling, ”he declared.

For Vincentatti, in the country there are riders with whom you can turn the page, without thinking so much about the problems of Nairo and López.

“There are riders like Urán, Egan, Higuita, Martínez who can show their faces, they have no problems of any kind. That of Nairo and López are isolated cases and they must respond, ”he sentenced.

