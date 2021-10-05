From 8 to 10 October Make Faire Rome becomes a reference point for the making of international music with Maker Music, directed by Andrea Lai. Three days at the Gazometro in Rome which, with online sessions and in-person performances, will open the new frontiers of “making music” to musicians, professionals, curious and enthusiasts thanks to some exceptional guests.

The first is NAIP, which brought technology to the attention of the general public thanks to X Factor, positioning himself among the most original characters of last season. Then Max Casacci, which has made innovation and research its unmistakable trademark by proposing in September a masterpiece of sound intelligence and experimentation with Earthphonia, where the sounds of nature, the noises, the sounds of animals, the snaps of the roots are transformed into real symphonies without the use of musical instruments.

It will also be present The List Representative, queer band with blurred outlines. Besides Ciro Buccoleri by Thaurus, management of Sfera Ebbasta, Elettra Lamborghini, Gué Pequeno and many other artists, a “system error” that led to a radical change in the music industry. Still, Davide D’Atri of Soudreef, who proposed a management alternative e Porca Pizza, American artist, pure music maker. In the end Frenetik, producer of Achille Lauro, member of Salmo’s live band and producer of Emma Marrone’s team a X-Factor; ICE ONE, Clementino, ENSI and many others.

Maker Music offers a journey into contemporary making, with talks moderated by TLON and a theme above all: make mistakes, how to make mistakes, and to err is how to seek new directions. The demonized error, but the protagonist of museums (in Los Angeles there is the Museum of Failure) thus becomes the heart of the experimentation and topic around which all the meetings will revolve.

As well as the expectations Session cube, the exclusive shows that will feature the invited artists at the Gazomentro. “The Cubo Sessions – explains the artistic director Lai – are the encounter between the arts in the search for a shared language. Complex research, made up of trial and error. The Cube is the playground, the field in which the video crew Studio Cliché and NAIP musicians, the Lista Representative and Max Casacci (Subsonica) meet, not to find a common territory, but to discover a new territory “.

The Maker Music session of the Maker Faire Rome 2021 is organized in collaboration with the Department for Youth Policies and the Universal Civil Service of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.