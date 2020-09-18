Highlights: 22-year-old boy shot dead in Bhimtal, Nainital

Message sent to a girl before dying, feeling of love affair

Written in the message sent to the girl, shoot me on the heart or on the brain

Karan Khurana, Nainital

In the Bhimtal area of ​​Nainital, a 22-year-old youth shot and killed himself. 22-year-old youth Vibhav Sharma was a promising student of Graphic Era College Dehradun. The father of the deceased operated a guest house in the area. Vibhav was sleeping in the room with his brother Naman, then shot a revolver inside his mouth with a father’s licensed pistol.

As soon as he heard the sound of the bullet, he woke up, even the parents ran towards the room. Vibhav was rushed to a government hospital where the doctor declared him dead. Vibhav was staying at his house since the lockdown.



Police said, sent the message to the girl before she died

Vibhav had sent a message to someone before shooting himself, which the police are investigating. Station head Bhimtal Kailash Joshi said that a youth named Vibhav Sharma shot at his house late at night. Before the young man died, he sent a message to a young woman on the messenger saying, ‘Goal giran mein maaar dil … The causes of suicide are being closely investigated.