Spal finds three goals and as many points in the Easter egg, Benevento sees the Witches. The Estensi give themselves a great gift with goals from Prati, Celia and Moncini and rise to 32, only four points less than direct salvation. Deep red for Stellone’s team who still lose at home and are now penultimate alone, even at the risk of being overtaken by bottom side Brescia who receive Ternana at 3pm.

BENEVENTO-SPAL 1-3

—

The first leg was a challenge between world champions, De Rossi against Cannavaro. Fabio won in a comeback, but his Benevento did not turn around. Today the turning point could be Oddo, De Rossi’s replacement, who finds three points at Vigorito. The contest: Tosca head engages Alfonso with his fist. Meccariello shoots first intention, Paleari avoids the goal. Spal hits the outside post with La Mantia heading. But the next lunge was the right one: in the 33rd minute a big blow from Prati who collected a short rebound from the Campania defense by first intention. The answer from Benevento arrives. Carfora calls Alfonso to intervene after a nice personal inspiration, then, from the following corner, the equalizer. It was signed by Foulon who shoots an arrow from outside the area, an unstoppable parable for Contiliano’s detour. Back on the pitch, Spal was still in control: after an oversized shot by Contiliano, in the 51st minute it was Celia’s new advantage, quick to reiterate a loose ball into the net after Maistro’s first attempt. The reaction from Campania was limited to a right turn from Tello. Spal flaunts cynicism, even finding the trio in the 66th minute: Nainggolan’s cross for the former Moncini’s etsta goal, who does not celebrate. At the end of the match Benevento contested and hard confrontation between the team and the fans under the curve.