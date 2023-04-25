To treat diseases, the ancient Romans had many magical remedies. Several involved iron nails. For example, to cure epilepsy, Pliny the Elder, a historian from the first century, advised driving a nail into the ground where the affected person’s head rested at the start of the seizure.

Archaeologists recently excavated an unusual set of talismanic nails from a mountaintop necropolis outside Sagalaso, Turkey. In an imperial Roman tomb, they found 41 broken nails scattered among the cremated remains of an adult man who had lived in the second century AD and was buried in situ. Twenty-five of the nails were headless and deliberately bent at right angles; the others were full round head nails with the shanks twisted several times. The unusual burial practice is the subject of a new study published in the journal Antiquity.

“The nails were not used in the construction of the pyre and had no practical purpose,” said Johan Claeys, an archaeologist at the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium and the paper’s lead author. “They were dead nails, and the way they were distributed around the perimeter of the tomb suggests that the placement was intentional.”

By “dead nails”, he meant that they were believed to have hidden powers.

Back then, the ashes and unburned remains of cremated bodies were commonly placed in an urn and buried in a tomb or placed in a mausoleum. In this case, the pyre was carefully sealed under a raft of two dozen bricks that were smeared with lime.

“This lime was thick and it secured the remains as a solid coffin would have done,” Claeys said, adding that lime was rarely applied during Roman-era burials. Of the approximately 180 graves his team examined, this was the only one that had been whitewashed.

These three features — nails, bricks and lime — have been found in other tombs in the ancient Mediterranean, but this was the first time they had appeared together, Claeys said. This heavily involved the use of protective charms to prevent the “restless dead” from interfering with the living, he said.

“Whether the man’s cause of death was traumatic, mysterious or the result of contagious disease or punishment, it appears to have left mourners fearful of his return,” he said.

Claeys said the cremation was carried out with at least some of the traditional funeral rites one might expect. Although the man’s buryer may have feared him, the tomb was respectfully decorated with baskets, perfume bottles, clothing, ceramic urns, vessels containing grains and nuts, and Charon’s mite, a coin placed in or near the body’s mouth. to ensure safe passage to the underworld.

Sagalaso was built on the slopes of the Taurus mountain range at the end of the 5th century BC, when the region was part of the Achaemenid empire. Captured in 333 BC by Alexander the Great, Sagalaso was ruled from afar by members of his ruling cabal and his descendants.

By the 2nd century BC, Sagalaso had become a city-state of the Hellenic kingdom of Attalid. With the death of King Attalus III in 133 BC, the settlement passed into the hands of the Roman Republic and, a century later, it was incorporated into the empire. Beginning in the 6th century AD, Sagalaso suffered an earthquake, a recession, epidemics, and an invasion until it was abandoned in the 8th century.

Archaeologists from the Catholic University have been excavating the area around Sagalaso since 1990. The so-called dead nails turned up in 2012. Sam Cleymans, then a student and now an anthropologist at the Gallo-Roman Museum of Belgium who also worked on the new study, recalled having read a description of nails that had been scattered around burials in the Roman necropolis of Blicquy in Belgium. “The author interpreted these nails as a way to bind the spirits of the dead to the grave to prevent them from wandering,” he said.

Silvia Alfayé, a professor of ancient history at the University of Zaragoza, Spain, who was not involved in the project, said the idea behind the bent and broken nails was to erect a two-way barrier that would protect both the dead and the living. .

“In the ancient Roman mindset, nails, whether bent, twisted or decapitated, were endowed with magical power,” he said. “Those in graveyards were considered the best at neutralizing supernatural damage by transferring their dead provenance to evil and annihilating it.”

By: FRANZ LIDZ