How to protect yourself in case of bad performance

To be on the safe sidebefore and during the procedure you must do the following:

take a “before” photo on your phone;

clearly explain to the master what you want, and, if possible, show a photo of the desired result;

during the process, talk openly about discomfort, if there is any, and complain about the intermediate result if you are not satisfied with it, so that the master can adjust the work.

So you will do everything in your power to ensure that the result is successful. Now it’s up to the master.

What to do if the beauty service was provided poorly

Often, visitors to beauty salons do not complain about the poor work of the master – and in vain.

“Often, having received an inappropriate service, the consumer prefers to save face by not expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of the service, moreover, paying for it in the amount set by the master (salon). This is fundamentally wrong, since, for example, in Russia silence is a sign of consent. At the end we get the following: the master (salon) works and makes a profit for services of inadequate quality,” says Olga Semyonova.

If something irreparable does happenneed to:

call the administrator;

demand a complaint book;

write a claim in two copies: one to the salon, the second to you (but it must be marked with receipt).

In your complaint, it is important to explain what you are not happy with about the service provided and demand a refund. You need to refer to the following provisions of law: