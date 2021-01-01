NailPolish Psychological Courtroom Drama the director: Bugs Bhargava Krishna The artist: Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapoor, Anand Tiwari, Madhu Shah, Samreen Kaur

Have you seen any such film in which you have to decide the case in the story? If not, see the original nail polish of G5 and give decision. In the film, Judge Krishna Bhushan (Rajit Kapoor) does not give a straightforward verdict as the story is not straightforward. Here the whole matter is stuck between two parties, in which it is not easy to give complete justice because the issue is that the crime is done by the mind, only human beings are accused. In Nailpolish, the accused standing in the courtroom is guilty as well as innocent. What decision can be right in such a situation? The narrator of the film claims that this story is inspired by a true trial. A lawsuit that comes once in decades.

The issue is that 38 children of migrant laborers have been killed in Uttar Pradesh in five years. The police never got a clue. Veer Singh (Manav Singh), who served the country by staying in the army and intelligence services in prime time of age, runs a sports academy in Lucknow. Provides financial help to orphanages. He has a big name and respect in society. But the wheel of time turns. Veer Singh is arrested after the bodies of two migrant laborers are found. A child is recovered alive from Veer Singh’s farm house. Many children’s blood marks are found there. Rape has also taken place with killed children. This is confirmed by Veer Singh’s DNA found in various places of the farm house and in the body of the children. The opposition party, which sees the success of the government to solve the case of child murders, brings strong lawyer Siddharth Jaisingh (Arjun Rampal) to the court in defense of Veer Singh. In return, Jai Singh will get the candidature of Rajya Sabha. Will Jaysingh be able to raise the case head-on and will there be a twist in Veer Singh’s story.

Nailpolish is a psychological drama. Which changes color in the court. Despite being against all scientist Subut Veer Singh, Jai Singh argues: Unless science is accurate, it is not science. Is astrology. Where planets can be taken to get desired results. This story revolves so fast at its mid-point that many vortices are formed. In the mind of the viewer, however, they are born. Veer Singh’s character becomes a challenge for the court and the viewer as to what opinion to form about him. The three judges, lawyers and spectators have to think here.

The beauty of Nailpolish is its shocking case, which writer-director Bugs Bhargava Krishna has weaved and put on screen. Actors have also done well in this, but the problem is that the story of Veer Singh due to which there are complications, is understandable. But the stories of the life of Siddharth Jai Singh and Krishna Bhushan, who were involved in taking the case to the end, are not clear. You do not know why Siddharth Jai Singh is always uprooted and upset. Why does drinking alcohol always target his father / judge father’s picture by making a dartboard. Similarly, why the wife (Madhu Shah) of Judge Krishna Bhushan always gets drunk after drinking wine or lies to her. She seems somewhat mentally ill. It is also not clear why Judge Saheb keeps him isolated from the world. The responsibility of answering these questions goes to the account of the writer-director. The judge’s decisive remarks at the end of the film are balanced and praiseworthy.

The film runs at a slow pace and completes its talk in about two hours and five minutes. From time to time in Nailpolish, new colors, new hues emerge and the thrill remains. The tragedy of Arjun Rampal, who started a career as a model-actor, is that as his acting got better, he got caught in personal and business problems. This reduced his work in films. He is fit in his character in Nailpolish. Anand Tiwari, standing in front of him as a government lawyer, is in a roll with his height. Anand has played his role well. Manav Kaul from the theater has been looking for his rightful role in films for the past few years and he has got some good opportunities. After your Sulu, here again he leaves the impression of his acting.