Nailea Glass He made his millions of followers sweat on social networks, all due to the spicy and flirtatious photo session that he posted on his official Instagram and Twitter accounts at the end of the year.

The soccer player of the Maquina Celeste del Cruz Azul of the Liga MX Femenil, continues to be one of the great favorites of fans on digital platforms and that is clear with the great response that she always has in each of her publications.

Just one example is her latest swimsuit post that she just uploaded and had over 200 thousand likes and endless comments praising her enviable body on each of the postcards.

There were more than 200 comments that said publication had and where some of the professional footballers of the Liga MX stand out, especially the young promise of Chivas del Guadalajara, Sebastian Bouquetwho apparently closely follows the content of the footballer of the pink circuit.

Nailea Vidrio paralyzes the networks with a flirty swimsuit. Photo: Instagram Nailea Glass

Nailea had no intention of being a soccer player, she preferred to pursue a career in modeling or music; but when he joined Tuzos Texas, a subsidiary managed by Manuel Vidrio in the United States, he found his passion.

With the emergence of the Liga MX Femenil, the midfielder moved to Pachuca. She was part of the squad that played in the Copa MX, but her debut with the Tuzas occurred on August 11, 2017, at home against Tijuana.