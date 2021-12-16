What are the best glazes to give at Christmas and on any other occasion? Here is a nice gift to give to a woman, but also to a girl and a child, who love to do manicures on every possible and imaginable occasion. They are gifts to be given from the heart, to guarantee a little healthy beauty.

On Amazon we can find a great selection of products for the care of the body and our beauty. We can opt for more famous brands or for emerging proposals, perhaps to please the little ones, with designer products with their favorite characters.

The important thing is to always use glazes in order to take care of your beauty, opting for safe and certified products. So as to always be beautiful and have healthy nails.

Here is our selection with i 5 nail polishes to give as gifts on every occasion.

LOL Surprise! Townley Girl Non Toxic Nail Polish Set for Girls with Toe Spacers and Nail Stickers Ages 3 and Up

Photo source from Amazon

LOL Surprise! Townley Girl Set is a complete non-toxic nail polish kit, ideal for girls aged 3 and up. The set is available with spacers for the toes and toes and nail stickers for a perfect manicure, even at a very young age. This colorful and fun kit contains 18 bottles of nail polish with bright and matte colors: blue, pink glitter, orange shimmer, red, golden shimmer and much more. Glazes can be mixed together and combined in a thousand different combinations. Thanks to the accessories present it will be easy to apply the nail polish. They are made with non-toxic water based formula and non-irritating, so it is ideal for even small children. The nail polish is removed by simply removing it from the nails, without using other chemicals.

Essie Nail Polish, Ballet Shoes 6 13.5ml

Photo source from Amazon

From Essie here is the ballet shoe colored nail polish, but also available in other different colors, to satisfy every taste. The nail polish gives an absolutely professional result, for an always flawless and sophisticated manicure, which can last up to 14 days. Professional quality guarantees perfect coverage, long-lasting hold and an ultra-shiny finish. Thanks to flat brush application is easier and faster, but also homogeneous. Nail polish must be applied to perfectly clean nails and patiently wait for it to dry. You can apply two coats and then finish the manicure with the top coat, for a better result.

Rimmel London Nail Polish 60 Seconds Super Shine – Fast and Long Lasting Drying – 320 Rapid Ruby (Dark Red) – 8 ml

Photo source from Amazon

From Rimmel London here is 60 Seconds Super Shine nail polish, which is applied in no time and dries quickly. The seal is long lasting and is available here in color 320 Rapid Ruby (Dark Red), but other nuances are also available, for a truly intense and vibrant color palette. In 60 seconds we will have an absolutely perfect and flawless manicure, with always intense colors and without streaks for up to 10 days. It can be easily removed using the polish lever.

Collistar Enamel with Mirror Effect Oils, n. 313 Intense Black, Nail polish with restructuring and nourishing oils, Long-lasting intense color, Shiny finish, with Argan and Jojoba oil, 6 ml

Photo source from Amazon

From Collistar, on the other hand, the enamel with mirror effect oils, n. 313 Intense Black. Also available in other colors, the enamel is embellished with restructuring and nourishing oils, with a very intense color and long-lasting hold, even up to 14 days. The enamel is embellished with Argan Oil and Jojoba, with a brilliant finish. The formula ensures brilliance and a unique, full-bodied, covering, flowing, supersensory treatment. The body of the texture is able to guarantee a unique result. The tailor-made applicator with 320 bristles guarantees the best application, also thanks to the flat shape and the rounded tip that opens like a fan on the nail.

Allenbelle Semi Permanent Nail Polish Chameleon Nail Polish UV LED Gel Nail Polish Semi Permanent Thermal Nail Polish (4PCS-016)

Photo source from Amazon

Finally, the beauty brand Allenbelle offers its semi-permanent chameleon nail polish for a perfect semi-permanent manicure. The gel polish for nail reconstruction is professional, for a better quality and to always have a result that stands out. To get a perfect manicure, put your hands under an ultraviolet lamp for a couple of minutes or use an LED lamp for 60 seconds. Base & Top Coat must also be used for the application. The glazes have certificates by SGS, MSDS, CE.

Good manicure to everyone with the best nail polishes to give and to treat yourself.