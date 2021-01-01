For a long time, the film with the lead role of Actor and ” was very much discussed. The trailer of this film was also well liked. Now this crime-thriller film has been released on OTT platform G5. The film stars Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul in addition to actors like Anand Tiwari, Rajit Kapoor and Madhu Shah in the lead roles.

story: The center of the film’s story is Veer Singh (Manav Kaul) who is accused of killing the children of migrant laborers. When DCP Sunil Sachdev (Sameer Dharmadhikari) investigates the case, the suspicion of his investigation goes to former Army officer Veer Singh. Veer Singh works as a detective. Veer Singh’s case is contested by famous lawyer Siddharth Jaisingh (Arjun Rampal) who has been told that if he wins Veer’s case, he will be given a Rajya Sabha seat as a reward. Then there is a trial in the cord room in which many new aspects emerge. Now Veer Singh has murdered children or someone else who is implicating Veer Singh, you have to watch the film.

Review: If you really find something amazing in this film, then it is the best performance of Manav Kaul. He has played the character of Veer Singh in an excellent manner. Manav Kaul has died in different shades of his character. His body language and dialogue delivery is excellent and once again he has proved that he can play all types of characters easily. Arjun Rampal will also impress you as a lawyer. The presence in his court looks tremendous. Anand Tiwari has played the role of a government lawyer well in front of Arjun Rampal. Madhu is a good performer but did not have much to do in the film. The story and direction of this film is done by Bugs Krishna. Krishna has written and filmed the film’s court room drama in an excellent manner. To lose the time, the film Bina brings you the story. The scenes of the film manage to keep you hooked. Although later on, somewhere you get an idea of ​​the story but still there is something that you come to know only at the end of the film. Overall, it is a good thriller film.

Why see: Do not miss if you like the thriller movies of court room drama and want to see the best performance.