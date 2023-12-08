WHow is it with the trends? Do they still trickle in one direction in the social structure, as the sociologist Georg Simmel described with his trickle-down theory at the beginning of the 20th century? Or has the relationship reversed with the youth movement of the 1968s – and the young, with less money and status, are now determining trends? Both are probably true: For example, with Quiet Luxury (a lot of beige for a lot of money) and the loud Logomania (the name that is prominently placed on the product), many people are still orienting themselves upwards about their look.

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

At the same time, trends in self-expression are all over the place. New micro-trends are constantly emerging on social media. Neither Showertok (people who filmed themselves showering for Tiktok this summer) nor the AI ​​yearbook trend that was currently making the rounds on Instagram (people who let artificial intelligence edit their selfies to make them look like high school -Photos from the nineties) smell of prosperity, but rather of youthful fun in experimentation.









Fun to experiment

:



White, rose, purple and red



The micro trends between the cuticle and the edge of the nail also require youthful enthusiasm (and manicure professionals): Blizzard French Nails, Lip Gloss Nails and Lavender Latte Nails. White, rosé and violet are a good start for these 2023 polish looks, for example Ellen Blush from Gucci, Rose Petal from Lia, Dream In Soft Glaze from Catrice or 135 Immortelle from Chanel.

And what does the red do in between? From a traditional house like Dior (Red Smile) or Hermès (Rouge Casaque) or even from the luxury hotel Eden Rock on St. Barth, which launched its own lacquer this year? The red is still a typical signal for: Be careful, I can afford to go through the world with an offensive color, because my fingers hardly have to do any work anyway. A classic in the spirit of Georg Simmel.