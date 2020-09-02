It is not good to see yellow or cracks in the nails and it also causes problems. If your hobby of long nails is not fulfilled due to its frequent breakage, then we have brought here some tips for you, which can solve your problem easily. Like our body, nails also need care. Repeated nail breakage is associated with health, it also depends on your working methods.

If you keep your hands or feet wet for a long time or use more detergents, then your nails will break quickly. Many times nails also become weak due to anemia or dryness. Not only this, if you leave the nailpaint on your nails for a long time, it also affects the nails. Lack of vitamins, minerals and protein is also the reason for thin and constantly breaking nails. So let us tell you how you can make your nails healthy, beautiful, shiny and strong.

Include these things in your diet

For healthy and strong nails, you should have enough calcium, protein, gelatin and vitamin B complex in your food. Along with this, Vitamin D also treats your broken nails. You should increase folic acid and vitamin C in your diet if your nails are breaking or forming layers in the middle. 75% of your nails will be treated by your diet.

Vinegar will strengthen

If your nails do not shine and they break very quickly then you should use Vinegar. Along with eating Vinegar, apply it on the nails. For this, drink apple cider vinegar mixed with two spoons in a glass of water. You can also drink lemonade instead. Also rub lemon peels on your nails. This will add shine and strength to the nails. If you wish, keep the nails submerged for some time in the water found in Vinegar. This will also remove nail infection.

Identify the reason for your nails like this

If cracks occur between your nails or they break in the middle, it means that your digestive power is not right. This explains the deficiency of minerals and protein. For this, you have to increase the amount of iron in your diet with protein and vitamin B12. If you see white or yellow spots on your nails, they indicate a lack of calcium or zinc in your body. If the nails are getting flaky and breaking, then they tell the weakness of your intestines. You must also overcome protein, vitamin C and folic acid deficiency.

Randomly broken or bruised nails indicate iron, vitamin A, imbalanced thyroid or kidney failure. Redish-purple nails show weakness of the body and lack of all the nutrients. Yellow nails are a symptom of liver damage or anemia.

Take special care of your nails with these natural methods

If your nails are weak and cracked quickly then you should make a natural cuticle softener for your nails. For this, take 2 tablespoons of pineapple juice or apple cider vinegar. Mash 2 tablespoons papaya and add 1 egg yolk. Now dip your nails in this mixture for some time. After this, massage the nails with your hands. The enzymes and proteins present in it will form a layer on your nails and strengthen it.

How to make homemade cream for damaged nails

In half a cup of honey, mix one egg yolk, half a cup of castor oil and one teaspoon sea salt and make a creamy cream. Now massage this cream on your nails and leave it on for an hour. You can keep this cream in an airtip box and keep it for free for a week.

Do these remedies for broken and lifeless nails

Massage the nails with olive oil to brighten and revive them. Doing this once a week will be enough. Rub lemon peel on the nails. This will also cause yellowing of the nails. Lemon contains natural bleach. To strengthen nails, take a spoonful of gelatin or agar agar for a few days every day. When nails start to look strong, do these things occasionally.

So to make your nails shiny, strong and pink, firstly you have to improve your food and then take care of them. Pedicure and manicure should also be done once a month.