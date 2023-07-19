“I always say: smoking cannabis is not good for you. My mom and I don’t sponsor drugs. We’re not talking here about the oils you buy in the shops, but about medical prescriptions. The battle we wage is to make sure that people are informed about cannabis medical, and know that it has nothing to do with drugs”. He wants to set the record straight Naike Rivelli. The actress and singer explains to Adnkronos Salute that, together with her mother Ornella Muti, they have “a message for Italians”, a message “of information. I would like everyone to know that there are diseases and ailments that can be alleviated” with the medical cannabis.

“For example chronic pain, anorexia in diseases such as cancer, anorexia nervosa, glaucoma”, but also – according to the doctors – nausea and vomiting from chemotherapy, some syndromes from impaired movement. “Even my grandmother could have benefited if we had timely and adequate information,” regrets Naike. It is with this goal, she says, that she and Mom took to the field. On the other hand, she experienced this lack of information on her skin: “Five years ago I started an important early menopause – she says – I was prey to hot flashes, I lost almost a kg a night, I didn’t sleep. All this created a strong anxiety and I’ve also developed chronic gastritis. I’ve tried various ways, I’ve tried hormones. But estrogen doesn’t remove all the discomforts related to this condition for many women, on the contrary they may cause retention and give other contraindications”.

One day, he continues, “at the dentist I meet a gentleman who tells me that he is being treated with therapeutic cannabis for some ailments. He inhales it with a vaporizer. I knew nothing of all this. And it is very important to explain: smoking a joint is bad And burn the medical parts of cannabis.” The point for Naike and mother Ornella is that “people must know that medical cannabis has different methods of administration: it is ingested, it is used in a gel version for the skin, it is inhaled. Nobody makes ‘joints’. It is like this who prescribe it in medical centers”.

For some pathologies, continues Rivelli, “you can get a prescription from a doctor to then go to the pharmacy and buy the necessary therapy. We have had tumors in the family, we have struggled with pain and illness, we know what we are talking about. In Italy they are often prescribed without anxiolytic problems by doctors who don’t even deal with psychotherapy, they are not specialized. But I could give other examples. And, again, I wonder: why do opioids yes and therapeutic cannabis no? The battle that I do and mom is to keep people informed.” The artist detects an information gap “especially in the South” and it is for this reason, he says, that “in recent days we have organized an event to talk about these issues in Puglia. We have an Ornella Muti Hemp club, which is an association that information – he assures – Then at the Cannabis Medical Center in Milan there are expert doctors who prescribe it”.

Today, he continues, “Italy has to import from abroad” a large part of the inflorescences necessary for the preparations, “because national production is not enough to meet the requests of the sick. And often the patient finds himself having to interrupt treatment because can no longer find the product in pharmacies We have had this type of problem in the family, and we want to go around and do what we can with a team of experts to explain, try to give people a chance to access medical cannabis There’s really no training on the subject. My mother puts her face into it because we don’t want to have to fight for these therapies and to ensure continuity for those who do them”.

There are two active ingredients, Thc (tetracannabidiol) and CBD (cannabidiol), whose action is exploited on the medical front, and on which research is continuing. “There is not even talk of replacing other drugs with therapeutic cannabis, but of something complementary. We are talking about guaranteeing access to those who need it on the basis of a medical indication – Rivelli continues – What would I ask the Ministry of Health? To give the right information on medical cannabis. I understand very well that Italy is not ready at the moment to give the go-ahead to formulas such as home-grown medical cannabis, but it is important that access to these treatments is guaranteed” .

THE APPEAL TO MELONS – “The most incredible thing we see today, from the messages we receive, is that people don’t know about medical cannabis. When we talk about it, politics often reacts by replying: we don’t want drugs. debate and attention is diverted from the medical plan. I address myself directly to Giorgia Meloni: we too are women, mothers, and Italians, if we are not Christians it does not matter, we would like her to listen to us. As a woman, as a mother and as daughter. Both my mother and I invited her to come and visit us and I wanted her to accept our invitation. It was not a game: if we had a woman next to us, who could really show what we are trying to do, then maybe we would it would detach itself from the prejudices that brand everything as a ‘drug moment'”, is the reflection of Rivelli, who launches an appeal to the premier, in support of therapeutic cannabis.

“We make this appeal to him every other day,” he says. “Neither my mother or I ‘smoke joints’ – she points out several times – we have both used medical cannabis vaporizations with an approved medical device. And we’re talking about that. In general, it’s a shame to be in a country where the appeals they fall on deaf ears. My mother is an important character, she does important things, she has worked all her life for Italy, she represents Italy throughout the world. What we are carrying on is a battle for medical cannabis, so that it is known that in our country there is this situation, that in this field the sick do not have the treatment they need because the system is wrong”.

First of all, observes Rivelli, prejudices must be set aside. “At the information event we organized in Puglia in recent days with the Ornella Muti Hemp Club association, no one smoked weed, to be clear – he smiles – Next steps in our commitment? Opening a small ‘hemp house’ in Piedmont, with examples of the more beautiful productions. Again, let’s not talk about stoned drugs. Where we have the vineyard, in front of our house, we will put industrial hemp, which can be grown in Italy, and people can come to take pictures, to get information. Another project : after Milan we would like to arrive at the inauguration of a Cannabis Medical Center also in Rome. We hope to start with this new project by December and to invite our Giorgia. You never know”, he smiles again.

“We go to Vinitaly, which does not help the sick, the Cannabis medical center does. For this – says Rivelli – I appeal to Meloni. If an important woman like her, who is against drugs, saw what we are actually doing and give us some light, then maybe we could do wonderful things for people with medical needs. The other front concerns production: why can’t Italy produce its own medical cannabis for pharmacies? I ask about this openness to farmers who would like to cultivate it, but today it is not allowed, except then having to buy it abroad and pay more”.