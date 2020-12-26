There are many stars in Bollywood who do not lose sight of stardom and keep their feet on the ground. Despite having wealth of crores, he likes to live a simple life. One such star is Nana Patekar, who has become a well-known name on the strength of his work in the industry. Nana today has everything in his name, wealth and fame, but there was a time when his financial condition was very poor.

Nana had revealed in an interview about his life that his father used to work in textile painting and he had a business. A close friend of the family had fraudulently grabbed our entire property, causing his father a deep shock. With this deception, his entire family was fascinated even to eat. At that time Nana was 13 years old.

After this, Nana started painting at an early age to help his father. He painted the zebras crossing of the streets, from posters to films. If you used to get money from this, the stove of the house burned. He used to get Rs 35 per month for painting. When Nana was 28 years old, his father died. Nana used to do theater since school.

After graduating from Arts College, he started working in the ad agency. During this time, Smita met Patil who took her to meet Ravi Chopra. Here he got a break from a film called Aaj Ki Awaaz and then he did not look back.