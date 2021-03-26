Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

The concepts of distinction, will and ambition formed the course of Emirati physician Dr. Nahyan Hilal, who is considered the first Emirati doctor to obtain a professor’s degree in medicine and occupational health from the United Arab Emirates University, seeking through this to develop the medical and occupational health system in the UAE with Emirati national hands.

Dr. Nahyan Hilal began his studies in the field of medicine with a major in general medicine, and in the year 2008 he obtained a doctorate in occupational medicine and occupational health with a scholarship in England, after which he continued his educational career and obtained an assistant professor degree from the College of Medicine at the United Arab Emirates University by the end of 2020, registering the first An Emirati doctor who obtains this degree is a licensed consultant from the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and the first examiner for all doctors who need a professional medicine license from the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and the Ministry of Health.

Dr. said. Nahyan Hilal: “All gratitude and gratitude to the United Arab Emirates University, which gave me the opportunity to obtain this degree, and I am completely proud of my presence in this field to work on the task of organizing occupational medicine and occupational health, which is one of the rare specialties in major developed countries, to put the UAE in the ranks of this Countries”.

Dr. Nahyan Hilal is currently the Executive Director of the Holstec Medical Center, which specializes in the field of occupational health, and is considered one of the most famous medical centers in the world in this field, which operates an integrated electronic doctor system linked to all medical devices as the first center in the world to operate this system, and which receives support From the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development.

Dr. Nahyan Hilal worked during the first period of his career in the “SEHA” company, to establish the first occupational health projects at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including the City Center for Concerned Health, and then moved to formulate the health project in ADNOC and Medical Services for Occupational Health in the regions Distant.

He pointed out that there are many challenges in developing the field of occupational health, until reaching the idea of ​​establishing a specialized center in this field, which is the “Holstec Medical Center” as the first private Emirati center to provide comprehensive services in the field of medicine and occupational health in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the State, and it is supported by membership by Khalifa Fund, which aims to create a new generation of Emirati businessmen, by instilling and enriching the culture of investment among the youth of the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Nahyan Hilal stated that the main goal of the Holstec Center during the next five years is to be the pioneer in the field of medicine and occupational health in the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Gulf region.

The long years of experience in the health care and occupational health field helped Dr. Nahyan Hilal and his team to appoint the most qualified medical team in the specialty, and gave them an exceptional, comprehensive and unique ability to understand the health issues of the various work sectors and their environments. As the interest and demand increased in recent years from government agencies and private companies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular, and the UAE in general, for occupational health services, chief among them, but not limited to, the industrial zone, aviation services, hotel services, oil installations, the iron factory, universities, and companies Marine and onshore contracting and technical companies.

On the tasks of occupational medicine and occupational health, Dr. Nahyan Hilal stressed the need to take care of the health of the worker in the field, relying on international standards about the specifications required for a person to work in some professional fields, in order to be able to perform his job in a healthy and safe manner, adding: A set of integrated examinations in medicine, occupational health and health care for bodies, companies and individuals, and provides advice to employers on the highest standards of medicine and occupational health and safety in the workplace.

In the scope of expansion in the field of occupational health, Dr. Nahyan Hilal mentioned the importance of establishing a center specialized in the field of occupational health with the support of the “Khalifa Fund” in the Al Dhafra region, since the largest industrial, petroleum and gas companies are present in that region, and to shorten the time, distance and effort for the companies that used to be Come to Abu Dhabi.

He pointed out that the Holstec Medical Center is recognized by many international bodies that accredit centers that provide services that meet the requirements of working in the field of gas and petroleum.